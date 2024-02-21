New Details Released After Teen Killed In Absecon Hit-And-Run Crash

Absecon police said a white 2015 Jeep Compass with the New Jersey license plate L92PLY was wanted in the crash on Saturday, Feb. 17. The city's police department released a surveillance photo of the SUV on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Police also said a 17-year-old was killed in the hit-and-run just after 9 p.m. on Route 30 West. It happened just east of Turner Avenue and near the Executive Lodge motel.

Investigators said the driver did not stop and left the victim without any help. Traffic was impacted for about five hours as the crash scene was investigated.

Police said the SUV likely had heavy front-end damage from the crash. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the traffic safety unit for Absecon police at (609) 641-0667, ext. 214. You can also call the Crime Stoppers at 1-200-658-TIPS (8477).

You can also text the phrase "TIPCOP" and an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

