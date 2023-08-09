Atlantic City Man Arrested In Stabbing: Police

On Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2:39 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a man stabbed. Officers arrived to find the victim, 27, of Philadelphia, suffering from a stab wound. The man was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance Center personnel were able to locate the incident and provide a description of the suspect to responding officers. Shortly after, Officer Jonathan Revolus located Jamaal Campbell at North Carolina and Pacific Avenues. Campbell was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident, police said.

While officers and medical personnel were treating the victim’s injures, a crime scene around the area was established. Dymond Wayne, 18, of Atlantic City was arrested after she refused to leave the crime scene, spit on an officer, and resisted arrest, police said. While being transported to the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, Wayne repeatedly kicked the inside of the patrol car causing damage, they said.

Campbell was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault (two counts), unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Wayne was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief, police said.

Wayne was released on a summons with a future court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.