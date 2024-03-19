Accused Galloway Cockfighting Ringleader Ordered To Stay In Jail: Prosecutors

A judge ordered 33-year-old Jose Madera of Egg Harbor City to remain detained pending trial on Tuesday, Mar. 19, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Madera was charged with several animal cruelty offenses, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence, and resisting arrest.

Galloway Township police uncovered the cockfighting operation at a home on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 9. Madera and 51 other people were arrested.

Investigators found a fighting ring, seating for spectators, several cockfighting kits, and more than $37,000 in cash. About 50 roosters were found in "various degrees of health" in crates, boxes, and bags around the cockfighting arena. The roosters were relocated on the advice of the state Department of Agriculture.

Four dogs were also seized from the property and given to animal control. Three of the dogs were living in inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed.

Anyone with information about possible animal cruelty or other crimes should call the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.

You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

