Accused Drug Dealer Tosses Gun, Flees On Foot Before Atlantic City Arrest: Police

Detectives Eric Evans and Alberto Valles were patrolling the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue near a school on Saturday, Nov. 11 at about 3 p.m. when they observed Tereen Fowler engage in a drug deal with another man, police said.

The detectives converged on Fowler as he was walking away. Upon attempting to stop Fowler, he immediately fled, police said. The detectives pursued Fowler who dropped a handgun from his waistband, they said.

Fowler attempted to pick up the gun as the detectives got closer but continued on. Detective Evans recovered the discarded handgun. Fowler surrendered a short distance later.

Fowler was found in possession of 32 bags of heroin and more than 15 grams of cocaine, police said.

Fowler was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of an extended magazine, possession of drugs (two counts), possession of drugs with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of drugs with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone (two counts), obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Fowler was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.