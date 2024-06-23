Absecon Motorcyclist, 59, Killed In Galloway Crash, Police Say

Joseph Stetser, of Absecon, was ejected from his 2006 Harley Davidson after hitting a guardrail on East Moss Mill Road near Sander Place around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, June 23 in Galloway, local police said.

Stetser had been traveling westbound on East Moss Mill Road when he struck the guardrail just west of the intersection of Sander Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and the accident remains under investigation by officers of the Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Stewart at 609-652-3705 extension 5107.

