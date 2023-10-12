Fair 47°

'10 Years Of Hard Work Destroyed:' Fire Rips Through Popular Pleasantville Dominican Eatery

The community is rallying to support a Dominican restaurant in South Jersey that was destroyed by fire earlier this month.

El Bohio Cafe & Restaurant up in flames
El Bohio Cafe & Restaurant up in flames Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Jon Craig
On Saturday, Oct. 7, an electrical fire ripped through El Bohio Cafe & Restaurant in Pleasantville.

Nicole Marie Brouwer Melo of Egg Harbor Township called the eatery "a local favorite" on a GoFundMe page for her cousins who own the restaurant.

"From feeding our local troops, hospitals and homeless, El Bohio has done it all," Nicole wrote.

The fire "completely destroyed 10 years of hard work," she said.

