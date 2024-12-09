Overcast 51°

SHARE

22-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Crash At Busy Upper Marlboro Intersection Identified By Police

A 22-year-old passenger was killed in a two-car crash at a busy Upper Marlboro intersection, prompting an investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Prince George's County Police

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
The intersection of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Sansbury Road in Upper Marlboro

The intersection of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Sansbury Road in Upper Marlboro

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

David Romero, of Upper Marlboro, was fatally injured in the crash, which was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Sansbury Road, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they found Romero and two drivers injured. 

Romero was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, while the two drivers sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The initial investigations suggest the vehicles collided at the intersection, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation as of Monday, Dec. 9.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE