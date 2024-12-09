22-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Crash At Busy Upper Marlboro Intersection Identified By Police

David Romero, of Upper Marlboro, was fatally injured in the crash, which was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Sansbury Road, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they found Romero and two drivers injured.

Romero was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, while the two drivers sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The initial investigations suggest the vehicles collided at the intersection, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation as of Monday, Dec. 9.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

