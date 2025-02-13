Upper Marlboro Teen Clocked At 110 MPH In Pursuit Escaped Cops Then — But He Faces Justice Now

Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were conducting traffic enforcement on Ocean Gateway (US Route 50) near Howell Point Cutoff Road around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2024, when they spotted a Mercedes SUV speeding, officials said.

When deputies attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Dariusz Jordan Hentz, of Upper Marlboro, he allegedly refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued through Trappe and into Easton, where authorities say Hentz drove recklessly, ignored traffic laws, and made dangerous maneuvers in an attempt to evade arrest. Deputies called off the pursuit due to escalating danger, investigators said.

But Hentz didn't get off so fast. Last month, he was identified as the driver and charged with:

Obstructing and hindering a police officer;

Fleeing and eluding a police officer;

Reckless driving;

Speeding;

Additional related offenses.

Hentz was served the summons on Wednesday, Feb. 5 by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, notifying him of his pending court date in Talbot County District Court.

