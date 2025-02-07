In late January, Ertters on Dale Drive in Silver Spring was hit by an armed robber, leaving the family in dire straits. The situation worsened when the same suspect returned on Thursday, Feb. 6.

"We wanted to reassure you that appropriate action is being taken to ensure the safety not only of Kevin and his mom but of everyone in the neighborhood," organizers of a fundraiser for the owners wrote.

The owners are now working with the landlord on security systems, as well as the County Council President and the Chief of Police, who are also involved to expedite the case.

They said they were moved by the outpouring of support from the community.

"We both feel appreciated you guys (are) doing this for us," one owner said. "As being part of this community has been amazing, as I’m always talking with everyone in this neighborhood.

"This experience with the robbery has been tough on me," he added. "But everyone just coming by and checking up on me and talking about it has made me feel better."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the owners in a GoFundMe that was started by friends of the family, then temporarily stopped until this week's second robbery, prompting organizers to reopen it.

Some of the money raised is earmarked for a new security system to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.

"Please show your support by continuing to shop at Ertters if you feel comfortable," they wrote on Friday, Feb. 7. "These funds are helping with the new security system and other security measures."

