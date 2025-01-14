Eight Displaced By Two-Alarm Blaze At Perryville Home Owned By Church: Fire Marshal

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the kitchen of a two-story home owned by the Methodist Church of Perryville, investigators said.

An adult living in the residence, who was babysitting a young child, discovered the fire in the kitchen.

Both escaped unscathed, and two others inside were able to flee before hearing a smoke alarm, according to the Perryville Fire Company.

Officials initially feared someone was still trapped inside, but it was later determined that no one else was home.

One person arrived after the fire and was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for evaluation, authorities noted.

Fifty firefighters from Perryville and surrounding companies responded, bringing the two-alarm fire under control in about an hour.

The cause remains under investigation, though officials say a malfunctioning kitchen appliance cannot be ruled out.

It caused an estimated $350,000 in damages.

Displaced residents are receiving support from friends, family, and the American Red Cross.

