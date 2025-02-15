Daniel Padraig Colum Donnelly, 25, pleaded guilty this week to the attempted premeditated murder of two Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Maryland State trooper, as well as two felony burglary charges.

Instead of heading to prison, Donnelly will remain committed to a state hospital under court order following a psychiatric evaluation that found he lacked the mental capacity to be held criminally responsible.

The ambush happened in the early morning hours of May 7, 2023, when deputies and Maryland State Troopers responded to a reported burglary on Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit in Cecil County.

A homeowner told police a man had knocked on their door, claiming his house had been broken into and asking them to call 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the home’s glass front door shattered and weapons missing, police said.

Upon further investigation, police found a long-gun case and shotgun ammunition in the backyard, as well as other firearms in the home, but no suspects or residents in or on the property.

As they searched the property, they spotted Donnelly lurking in a wooded area nearby, prosecutors said.

That’s when, without warning, he opened fire.

Donnelly fired two 12-gauge shotgun blasts from 50 feet away, hitting Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputies Sean Rickey and Brandon McMillen, along with Maryland State Trooper Seth Billstone.

Both deputies were struck from head to toe with birdshot pellets, and Billstone was hit in the knee, investigators said.

Despite their injuries, all three officers survived and were later released from the hospital, they noted. No officers fired their weapons during the attack.

A massive manhunt followed, and Donnelly was found hours later at a nearby Royal Farms, asking strangers for a ride.

Upon his arrest, Donnelly immediately confessed, police said.

Investigators later learned that before breaking into the Twin Lakes Drive home, Donnelly had also broken into the New Life Faith Center church and stolen the shotgun used in the shooting.

"Donnelly stated he told the neighbor of the Twin Lake Drive home to call the police, after doing so he then receded into the trees across the street from the house and waited for police to arrive," the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office stated.

"When the police officers approached him, he intentionally pointed and fired the shotgun at them before dropping the shotgun and running away."

He told detectives that he had been lying in wait in the trees, planning to kill the responding officers because the CIA had ordered him to “kill Westerners,” according to his confession.

Donnelly was originally deemed incompetent to stand trial and was committed to a state hospital. He was later found competent in January 2024, but in September, mental health evaluators determined he could not be held criminally responsible for the attack.

Under Maryland law, a person cannot be held criminally responsible if they lacked substantial mental capacity to conform their behavior to the law due to a mental disorder at the time of the offense.

Donnelly will remain in a Maryland Department of Health facility for institutional inpatient care following his guilty plea and the judge’s ruling.

