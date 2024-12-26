'Sovereign Citizen' Standoff: Virginia Man Arrested After Maryland Traffic Stop Escalates

Aldie resident Troy Jerrell Smiley, 43, made life difficult for members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night, when he was stopped in the area of Walston Switch Road and Campus Drive in Salisbury.

The initial stop was for speeding and registration violations.

Then Smiley made things worse for himself.

Smiley, who identified himself as a "traveler" and referenced "sovereign citizenship," refused to provide identification or required vehicle documents despite multiple lawful orders, officials said.

Deputies were forced to remove Smiley from his vehicle after attempts to resolve the situation failed.

Following his arrest, deputies searched Smiley and identified him using a Virginia driver’s license, investigators said.

Smiley was processed and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he was charged and cited for:

Failure to obey reasonable lawful order;

Obstructing and hindering;

Resisting arrest;

Failure to provide truthful identification;

Failure to display registration card;

Failure to display license;

Displaying expired registration;

Exceeding posted maximum speed limit (60 mph in a 40 mph zone).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.