Convicted Felon Threatened Victim With Handgun In Lexington Park, Sheriff Says

Akeem Grinnell-Cropper, 35, was arrested on Feb. 13, after deputies responded to reports of a suspect brandishing a firearm in the 21000 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at around 8:10 a.m., they canvassed the area and found a man matching the victim’s description near Midway Drive and Yorktown.

Grinnell-Cropper initially refused to comply with commands but was taken into custody, officials said. A Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver was found his jacket, they added.

A background check confirmed Grinnell-Cropper is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions for disqualifying crimes, investigators said.

He was booked into the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a host of charges, including:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Carrying a handgun on his person;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Four counts of possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime;

Disturbing the peace;

Failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer.

Grinnell-Cropper remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.