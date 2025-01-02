Fire Marshal Issues Warning After Fire Pit Incident In Laurel That Critically Injured Child

An alert was issued on Tuesday highlighting the dangers of flame jetting and other hazards linked to the increasingly popular devices, often used for making s'mores or adding ambiance.

The fire, reported last week in a Laurel townhouse, started when an alcohol-fueled fire pit ignited explosively.

A 9-year-old was transported to the Pediatric Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Children's Center with severe burns, while a woman was treated at the scene for less serious injuries.

"Flame jetting happens when the fuel source, often alcohol-based, is added to the fire pit and vaporizes, causing a burst of flame to jet out of the pit," Mowbray said. "If any open flame is nearby during refueling, the vapor can ignite explosively, leading to serious burns, property damage, or even fatalities.

"This is especially dangerous in indoor settings where confined spaces compound the risks."

The incident was one of three similar cases reported in Maryland in recent months.

Nationwide, indoor fire pits have been linked to dozens of injuries and at least two deaths, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The fire marshal also stressed the risks of roasting marshmallows over fire pits, a popular activity during winter gatherings. The proximity of children and guests to open flames significantly increases the chances of burns or accidents.

"The recent incidents in Maryland, including the critical injury of a child in Laurel, underscore the importance of following safety guidelines," Mowbray said. "Taking proper precautions can prevent tragedy and ensure these devices are used safely."

