Child Critically Injured, Woman Hurt In Laurel Townhouse Blaze Sparked By Fire Pit

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Fort Meade, and Howard County responded to a townhouse in the 8500 block of Crooked Tree Lane in Laurel for reports of a fire in the living room.

Crews quickly contained and extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading beyond the living room, authorities said.

Paramedics treated the child and an adult woman at the scene.

The 9-year-old, who suffered life-threatening burns, was transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Facility, while the woman was treated and released.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by an indoor ignitable liquid flame kit.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) had issued a warning earlier this month about similar products following multiple deaths and serious burn injuries.

"Isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol, ethanol/bioethanol, and similar liquid fuels burn with flame temperatures over 1,600°F and can cause third-degree burns in less than one second," CPSC officials said.

"Igniting a pool of alcohol or other liquid fuel in a fire pit’s open container creates an uncontrollable pool fire, which can suddenly produce larger, hotter flames that can spread beyond the fire pit product."

The CPSC also highlighted the dangers of “flame jetting,” a phenomenon that can occur when refilling these products if any flame is present.

“These products are also sold as tabletop fire pits, fire pots, miniature fireplaces, or portable fires for indoor use,” officials said. “Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these products. Sellers should stop selling these products.”

