Police ID 23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Hyattsville Crash With SUV

University Park resident Angel Aguilar has been identified by authorities as the biker killed after he was found on a sidewalk following a crash on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Officers from the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the 4300 block of East West Highway to investigate reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and SUV, which landed the rider dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators noted that the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was uninjured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

