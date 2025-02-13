Video Shows Hero Cop Saving Driver From Burning SUV In Hyattsville

Body-worn video footage of Cpl. Kelly Hernandez was released by police on Thursday, showing the officer coming to the aid of a man who broke his leg in a crash late last month.

In the video, Hernandez ran toward the burning vehicle, where the driver was pleading for help, imploring, "my leg's broken ... Please help me."

Without hesitation Hernandez was able to extract the driver from the SUV and dragged him away before the vehicle became fully engulfed.

While Hernandez was repeatedly saying "come on," the victim said that he couldn't feel his legs" as he was being taken to safety.

"This is the type of incident officers face while protecting our community," officials said. "We are incredibly proud of Cpl. Hernandez's quick thinking and the other first responders who showed up to assist."

