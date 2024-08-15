Speeding Stop On I-70 In Frederick Lands Three From PA Behind Bars For Drug Possession: Sheriff

What started as a speeding stop on I-70 earlier this week resulted in three behind bars for multiple drug possession charges in Frederick when a police K9 led to the seizure of crack/cocaine.

Those charged:

Jasen Jermain Robinson, 50, of Waynesboro, PA;

Christina Marie Davis, 42, of Waynesboro, PA;

Pamela Sue Bordner, 53, of Chamersburg.

The stop was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to the sheriff's office on Thursday.

Investigators say that a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Route 40 for speeding, and during the subsequent stop, a police K9 was called in when the three were acting suspiciously.

During a subsequent search, deputies seized approximately eight ounces of suspected crack/cocaine, two glass smoking pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken into custody without further incident and charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine/opium;

Importing CDS into Maryland;

Possession of CDS;

Possession of CDS paraphernalia;

Possession of CDS paraphernalia with intent to administer CDS.

No details about their next court date were released by the sheriff's office on Thursday.

