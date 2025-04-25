Xerxus Rashad Belvin, 46, was arrested just after 1:20 a.m. on Friday, April 25, after deputies spotted him flying up Route 15 near I-70 in a white BMW X7, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say after pulling Belvin over, one deputy returned to the cruiser to run checks, at which point a second deputy spotted him attempting to conceal a large square-shaped object, wrapped in tape, under the driver’s seat.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies made an unexpected discovery.

Inside, they found:

Two red bricks of suspected heroin weighing 598.5 grams and 599 grams (nearly one kilogram);

A 5-gallon Ziploc bag filled with three bags of baseball-sized crack rocks, totaling 519 grams;

$3,818 in cash.

“This major seizure of heroin and crack cocaine was a great example of proactive patrol work by the deputies, strong situational awareness during the traffic stop, and keen observation of the driver throughout,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

“This was textbook patrol work—from initiating the stop for the speed violation to locating the drugs inside the vehicle."

Belvin was charged with:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis (heroin and crack cocaine);

Two counts of importing a Schedule II controlled substance into the state;

Two counts of CDS: Possession (large amount).

“My message to anyone thinking of moving illegal drugs into or through Frederick County: don’t," Jenkins warned. "My deputies are still proactively doing their jobs, and they’re very good at what they do.

"If you’re trafficking this poison, I strongly suggest you take another route.”

