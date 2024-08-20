Rickilynn Nicole Dyer, 43, was arrested during a traffic stop by the Frederick Police Department’s Tactical Investigations Unit amid an ongoing investigation into reports of drug distribution throughout the county.

During the stop, police say that she was found with "a substantial quantity of controlled substances."

According to the department, a detective was tipped off in May about Dyer's alleged involvement in distributing controlled dangerous substances (CDS), including heroin and fentanyl.

It was later determined that Dyer was procuring the narcotics from Baltimore for street-level distribution in Frederick County.

Last week, police say that Dyer was stopped on I-70 near Monocacy Boulevard on the merits of an arrest warrant, when she was caught with more than 130 gelatin capsules containing heroin/fentanyl, one bindle of heroin/fentanyl, and approximately three grams of crack cocaine.

Dyer was charged with:

Possession of heroin or fentanyl;

Possession of crack cocaine;

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin or fentanyl;

CDS Possession: Large amount of heroin or fentanyl.

She's being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond following her initial court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.