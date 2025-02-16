James Henry Walker, 43, of Dickerson, was behind the wheel of a 2015 Toyota Camry on a suspended license when he crossed the center line on Buckeystown Pike and slammed into a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, near Adamstown Road.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, Caitlynn Nicole James, 31, of Frederick, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say excessive speed, failure to stay in the correct lane, and Walker's suspended license were all contributing factors in the crash.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 600-1046.

