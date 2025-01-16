Death Of Frederick 'Dance Mom,' Insurance Agent Allison Seaton, 51, Spreads Shock, Sadness

Seaton, 51, died on Christmas Eve after battling a short illness, according to her obituary, leaving behind a son, daughter, sister, and countless friends.

"Allison’s warmth, kindness, and dedication touched the lives of everyone she met, whether through her work at the dance studio or her career in insurance," Jordan Travers, who organized a GoFundMe campaign on the family's behalf, said.

"She always put others first, offering support and love without hesitation."

Seaton was described as "a Dance Mom," who "truly did it all" at Dance Unlimited in Frederick for more than two decades, while also acting as a stage manager for Other Voices Theater.

"From dance mom, to a friendly face at the front desk and the stage manager during recital," a post on the Dance Unlimited Facebook page states. "We will miss her greatly and send our deepest condolences to the Seaton family during this incredibly difficult time."

"I am stunned. This is shocking to say the least. Allison was a staple at the studio. She and I helped each other through Minis and DURC," Kathie Hogan Zanylo posted on Facebook.

"I will miss her smile and great laugh. My heart goes out to Jamie and Andrew."

While the dance company kept Seaton busy, she was also in the insurance business for more than 30 years, "recently landing her dream job as an insurance agent with Catoctin Valley Insurance," according to her obituary.

"I’m so sorry to hear this," one customer wrote. "She was a very kind and sweet person. She was always so helpful with everything we needed."

Following her death, more than $22,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign that can be found here.

"In this difficult time, her family is facing not only the emotional burden of their loss, but also the financial strain of funeral costs, daily expenses, and the ongoing household responsibilities," the organizer wrote.

"The family kindly asks for donations to help cover these immediate costs and ensure that Allison’s legacy of love and care continues to support her children and family."

