Frederick Police say Toms River resident Daniel K. Simmons, 35, was taken into custody earlier this month following an investigation that connected him to a series of vandalism incidents along North Market Street that targeted city property and a local business.

According to police, officers responded to reports of graffiti markings on trash cans, an electrical box, a parking meter, and exterior walls in the downtown area.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect using a paint pen to tag property in the 300 block of North Market Street before he left the scene, investigators said.

Further footage led investigators to an Airbnb in the 100 block of North Market Street, where Simmons had reportedly stayed overnight. Police later located his vehicle at a business in Urbana with assistance from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Simmons was arrested and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with five counts of malicious destruction of property.

Due to his "out-of-state residency," police say he was taken to central booking instead of receiving a criminal citation.

The City of Frederick Department of Public Works has been notified and will oversee cleanup and restoration of the damaged property, officials said.

