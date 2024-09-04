Fair 75°

SHARE

Suspect Wanted For Murder Of 34-Year-Old Bowie Father In Landover Apprehended In DC: Police

A 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Bowie native Jakel Stone on Saturday.

Lawrence Fox Jr.&nbsp;

Lawrence Fox Jr. 

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Jakel Stone

Jakel Stone

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Hyattsville resident Lawrence Fox, Jr. has been identified and charged for his alleged role in the death of Stone, 34, in Landover during the holiday weekend, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called on Saturday, Aug. 31, where they found Stone in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Street suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that Stone's death was a result of an argument that led to the shooting.

Fox was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

On Tuesday, the department's Fugitive Unit, Unit, with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Fox in DC, where he is being held pending his extradition back to Prince George's County.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Bowie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE