Bowie resident Jakel Stone, 34, leaves behind a teen son after he was shot to death in Landover over the holiday weekend.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called on Saturday, Aug. 31, where they found Stone in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Street suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, leaving his family asking questions as they grapple with their latest tragedy.

Stone leaves behind a 14-year-old son.

"Our beloved father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend was senselessly gunned down and taken from his son and loved ones unexpectedly," his brother stated.

"Jakel is my (little) brother ... He will be missed greatly," Ronieka Stone stated. "We lost our mom, whom we all loved so much, to violence, and we are asking for assistance in laying Kel to rest in the most honorable way possible."

A friend of the family also reached out to the community as it continues to rally around Stone's family.

"This was a tragic situation and he was taken away from their family so suddenly," she posted on social media. "If you can please help but we understand if you can’t."

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Stone's family can be found here.

