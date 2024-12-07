Bel Air Felon Convicted After Accidentally Shooting Himself, Lying To Deputies: Prosecutors

John Thomas Preston Jr., of Bel Air, was found guilty Thursday, Dec. 5, of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a rifle or shotgun, making false statements to police, and several related charges, according to Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey.

The three-day trial revealed that on Jan. 10, 2023, deputies responded to Preston's residence following reports of a shooting.

Preston claimed he was followed home by a vehicle and shot by an unknown assailant as he exited his car; however, investigators uncovered conflicting versions of his story and found evidence indicating he had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Deputies recovered a bullet in Preston’s sock and a shell casing near an exterior side entrance to his home. A subsequent search warrant executed at the residence uncovered a short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number, a shell casing matching the one found outside, a Rossi .357 revolver, and .45 caliber ammunition.

Preston, who has prior felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, is prohibited from owning firearms under Maryland law.

“I will always be a strong advocate for responsible, legal gun ownership,” Healey said. “When a convicted felon blatantly ignores the restrictions imposed upon him by the law and diverts law enforcement resources into knowingly false investigations, it puts our community at risk.”

