Shots Fired, Robbery Reported At Accokeek Bus Stop, Police Say

At around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers were called to the 15900 block of Livingston Road near Xander Street in Accokeek, where there was a reported incident involving a robber and pair of robbers.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, two people approached a group of minors at the bus stop and announced the robbery, prompting them to scatter away in fear.

One of the two suspects fired a shot in the air, causing greater confusion, though no one was struck.

The pair robbed one of the students of several items and then took off from the area in a blue Hyundai.

Detectives are now working to identify who was responsible for the robbery and shots fired.

The incident remains under investigation on Thursday morning. No other details were provided by the police.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Accokeek and receive free news updates.