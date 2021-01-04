Week-Ahead Forecast: Mostly Sunny With A Chance Of Snow Early On

The week of Monday, Jan. 4, is forecast to be mostly clear and sunny, but first, there is a chance for snow early in the week.

A slow-moving offshore pressure system is expected to result in an abundance of clouds and a few rain or snow showers early into Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Otherwise, the weather is expected to be dry with temperatures averaging a bit above normal for the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, Monday, Jan. 4, may bring a few scattered snow showers northwest of I-95 leading to drier air in the afternoon. A slippery travel roadway advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

The afternoon will be dry and may even offer a few peeks at the sun in the Western and Central Massachusetts regions. The high temperature will be around 37 degrees.

Tonight the weather is expected to be dry and partly cloudy, with light winds and cool temperatures in the low 20s. Light winds will sweep the area with a gust of up to 25 mph - mostly in the eastern part of the state.

On Tuesday, Jan .5, the forecast is for mostly cloudy with a high near 24 degrees and winds traveling north around 6 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, before 8 p.m., and the rest of the night will be mostly cloudy with a low near 28 degrees. North winds will be blowing around 6 mph.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the weather is expected to reach a high near 40 degrees with the moderate wind blowing 7-9 mph. The night is forecast to be mostly clear with a low around 24 degrees.

Thursday, Jan. 7, is forecast to be a sunny day with a high near 40 degrees and winds around 7 mph. The sky is expected to stay clear throughout the night with a low around 24 degrees.

Friday, Jan. 8, the weather again will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and calm winds around 5 mph. This calm weather will carry into the night where the low is expected to be around 24 degrees.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, it is expected o be partly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low of 23 degrees

The temperatures will drop slightly for Sunday, Jan. 10, with a high near 36 degrees and northwest winds blowing around 7 mph.

