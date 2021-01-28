Update: Expect A Polar Vortex, Snow, And Fierce Wind Over The Next 5 Days

Break out your best Bernie Sander's style knitted-mittens and extra-thick jackets, a polar vortex is about to descend on Massachusetts and much of New England.

A blast of cold wind from Canada is expected to drop temperatures to as low as 20 degrees below 0. The oncoming polar vortex may also bring snow to Central and Western Massachusetts starting on Friday, Jan. 29.

In these conditions, frostbite could start to form after 30 minutes outside.

The National Weather Service has issued a “hazardous weather outlook” for the region between northern Connecticut and North Worcester County. The forecast calls for chilly winds to blow from now, Thursday, Jan. 28, through Friday afternoon. The incredibly cold weather, however, is expected to stick around through Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 28, with the wind chill factor considered, temperatures are expected to drop to 9 degrees below 0, the National Weather Service said. Winds are forecast to whip by at 13-15 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.

On Friday, Jan. 29, the day is expected to be mostly clear with a high of around 15 degrees and wind chill factor that will make the day feel like it’s -14 degrees. The nighttime will be cold as well, but the wind is expected to relax a bit.

Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, will be sunny and mostly clear with a low of around 5 and a high near 27. Winds will be blowing 5-8 mph.

Snow is forecast for Monday, Feb. 1, after 11 a.m. It may snow through Tuesday, Feb. 2, with severe wind gusts that may reach 33 mph.

