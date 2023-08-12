Wanted Violent Kidnapper Found Hiding In Worcester Crawl Space: Police

Jarrell Grayson, of Worcester, had outstanding warrants on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), kidnapping, and strangulation, Worcester police said.

Worcester officers, state troopers, and US Marshals went to a home on Dorchester Street to serve those warrants, but when they arrived, they saw Grayson scurry across the roof and climb into a third-story window, authorities said.

However, the people inside the home said Grayson was not there and refused to let officers in. Crisis negotiators were called in, but for four hours, the people inside barred police from entering, officials said.

Once police got a search warrant, SWAT teams forced their way inside. Officers found Grayson wedged into an attic crawl space, authorities said, but he wasn't the only arrest of the raid.

T’Marie Johnson, 29, locked himself into a room with a barking dog and refused to comply with the officers, police said. He was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, resisting arrest, and interfering with a police officer, authorities said.

