Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Traffic

Fallen Highway Sign Shuts Down Right Lane On I-190 South In Worcester

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A picture of the fallen sign just before Exit 1 on I-190 Southbound in Worcester
A picture of the fallen sign just before Exit 1 on I-190 Southbound in Worcester Photo Credit: @miss_shush on Twitter

A large highway sign took a dive onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, resulting in the closure of the right lane.

The incident was reported on I-190 South just before Exit 1 by MassDOT after 8 a.m. A person driving by captured the scene showing traffic cones blocking off the ramp.

Traffic was being detoured to Exit 2 as a result. The damage was cleared around 8:43 a.m., NBC Boston reports.

No word on what caused the sign to crash. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.