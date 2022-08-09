Fallen Highway Sign Shuts Down Right Lane On I-190 South In Worcester

A large highway sign took a dive onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, resulting in the closure of the right lane.

The incident was reported on I-190 South just before Exit 1 by MassDOT after 8 a.m. A person driving by captured the scene showing traffic cones blocking off the ramp.

Traffic was being detoured to Exit 2 as a result. The damage was cleared around 8:43 a.m., NBC Boston reports.

No word on what caused the sign to crash.

