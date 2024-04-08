Some Of The Bests Photos Of The Eclipse Taken Across Massachusetts

Poll Did You See The Eclipse? Yes No What eclipse? Submit Vote View Results Current Results Did You See The Eclipse? Yes 81%

The zone of totality, where 100 percent of the sun was blocked by the moon, was a little more than 100 miles wide and stretched from Mexico to Maine. That means most of Massachusetts got about 90-93 percent blockage, with the increase being in the western part of the state.

Some people traveled to other states to get the best view possible.

Others set up cameras at their homes to capture this monumental moment.

The next total solar eclipse in the United States won't be until 2044, but the zone of totality is even further away from Massachusetts.

The best view of the eclipse passed over the Bay State just before 3:30 p.m. Though, the eclipse began more than an hour earlier.

If you live in Massachusetts, send your solar eclipse photos to jlanier@dailyvoice.com. Please include the city you live in and the name of the person who snapped the pic.

