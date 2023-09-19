Sierra Outdoor Clothing, Gear Store Opening In Northborough This Weekend

Sierra specializes in outdoor gear, equipment, and sporting goods and will host a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Northborough Crossing on Shops Way.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with games, giveaways, and prizes. Mix104.1’s Karson Tager of Karson & Kennedy will be at the store's opening from 8 until 10 a.m. They will also be giving away a $100 gift card in the week leading up to the grand opening on their radio show.

Sierra is owned by TJX Companies, and the new store will share the shopping center with several of the company's brands. Those include Marshalls, HomeGoods (which both opened in April 2023), T.J.Maxx, and Homesense.

Click here for more on Sierra and what they sell.

