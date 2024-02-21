Shawnee Hollis, 39, of North Brookfield, died on Friday, Feb. 16, after the snowmobile she was on crashed into a tree in the town of Milan, New Hampshire. She was riding with three friends when she wrecked about 13 feet off Primary Trail 109.

She and her friends had rented the snowmobiles, and investigators cited inexperience as the leading cause of the crash.

Hollis' family wrote in her obituary that she loved an outdoor adventure. Though she preferred the beach to the snow, She loved the Dave Matthews Band, reggae music, and helping out with her family's plumbing business.

But most of all, she loved being a mom to her son and the son of her eight-year partner. "She loved being a mother," they wrote.

And like all good moms, she was the center of the family.

"She was everything to everyone, our rock, the best mother, partner, sister, auntie, and friend you could ever ask for," her obituary said. "She lived for the warmth, the love, the light, and peace to surround her. Her bright smile and infectious, beautiful laugh will be missed beyond measure."

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street in Holden. A celebration of life will be held when the snow thaws and the spring flowers bloom.

A memorial fund is being created at Camron at Cornerstone Bank, her obituary said.

