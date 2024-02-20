North Brookfield Woman ID'd As Victim In Fatal New Hampshire Snowmobile Crash

Shawnee Hollis died after the snowmobile she was on crashed into a tree in the town of Milan, New Hampshire, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, New Hampshire state officials said. She was riding with three friends when she crashed about 13 feet off Primary Trail 109.

Paramedics rushed her to a staging area for medical air rescue, but an emergency helicopter and a fixed-wing plane were unable to fly and could not assist in the emergency.

Hollis was taken to Milan Dummer Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, where she died several hours later.

Investigators said Hollis' inexperience was the leading factor in the crash.

