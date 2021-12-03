COVID-19: Virus Outbreaks Recorded In 11 School Districts Last Week

This past week, 11 Massachusetts public schools experienced COVID-19 outbreaks of 9 or more students and staff coming down with the virus.

The largest outbreak was recorded in Leominster. From March 4-10, 21 of the school district’s students (15) and staff (6) reported positive cases.

The Massachusetts Department of Secondary and Elementary Education produces weekly reports on positive COVID-19 cases reported in each school district. The Thursday, March 11 report found about 140 school districts - out of more than 350 - had at least one student or staff member test positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 incidents in schools are of pressing concern as Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley has said he wants elementary and middle school students to return to full-time in-school education in April.

School districts where more than 10 incidents were reported, March 4-10, include:

Boston - 16 - including 4 students and 12 staff;

Grafton - 11 - including 9 students and 2 staff;

and Woburn - 11 - including 8 students and 3 staff.

School districts in Central and Western Massachusetts, as well as the Berkshires, with positive COVID-19 incidents last week also include:

Shrewsbury - 8 (6 students, 2 staff)

Dudley-Charlson Regional - 7 (6 students, 1 staff)

Westfield - 6 (4 students, 2 staff)

Worcester - 6 (6 staff)

Chicopee - 4 (3 students, 1 staff)

Holyoke - 4 (1 student, 3 staff)

Ludlow - 4 (4 students)

Monsoon - 4 (4 students)

Westborough - 4 (4 students)

West Springfield - 4 (3 students, 1 staff)

Quabbin - 4 (1 student, 3 staff)

Auburn - 3 (3 students)

Longmeadow - 3 (3 students)

Northbridge - 3 (1 student, 2 staff)

Oxford - 3 (3 staff)

East Longmeadow - 2 (1 student, 1 staff)

Hatfield - 2 (2 students)

Millbury - 2 (2 students)

Northborough - 2 (2 students)

Southbridge - 2 (1 student, 1 staff)

Gill-Montague - 2 (2 students)

Northboro-Southboro - 2 (2 students)

Wachusett - 2 (2 students)

Blackstone Valley Regional Voke - 2 (2 students)

Hadley - 1 (staff)

Holliston - 1 (student)

Lunenburg - 1 (staff)

Uxbridge - 1 (student)

Blackstone-Millville - 1 (student)

Frontier - 1 (staff)

Hampshire - 1 (student)

For more information and to check for outbreaks in other school districts, visit DESE.gov.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1UVW2y6lTQLpTrN-XAfrz8ETDSuVxbLJAgPT_or21McI/edit#gid=51867329

