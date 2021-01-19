COVID-19: 'Live' Teaching and Check-In Requirements Go Into Effect For MA Schools

A new set of rules that requires "live" teaching time and daily check-ins in hybrid and remote learning Massachusetts school districts went into effect Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The requirements set by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are an update to rules meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 by keeping students in high-risk communities learning from home. The rules establish a minimum level for live and synchronous instruction.

Any district that does not comply with the new regulations will be required to make up learning time missed due to non-compliance by the end of the school year, the board said.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Here are the top 5 changes that parents, guardians, and students are most likely to notice under the board's new regulations:

Live for 35 - Districts and schools with hybrid learning models must provide students with access to at least 35 hours of “live instruction” over a 10-school day period (excluding pre-k and kindergarten

- Districts and schools with hybrid learning models must provide students with access to at least 35 hours of “live instruction” over a 10-school day period (excluding pre-k and kindergarten What's 'Live' Mean : Live instruction is a combination of in-person and remote synchronous instruction for students.

: Live instruction is a combination of in-person and remote synchronous instruction for students. Daily Live Check-Ins : Students must have the opportunity to interact with teachers each school day including a daily “live” check-in between students and teachers.

: Students must have the opportunity to interact with teachers each school day including a daily “live” check-in between students and teachers. One Class : Schools teaching students in a hybrid setting can’t give separate lessons to a classroom of students based on whether they are at home or in the school. Every day teachers have to provide them with access to “synchronous instruction” like livestreaming in-person instruction accessed by remote students.

: Schools teaching students in a hybrid setting can’t give separate lessons to a classroom of students based on whether they are at home or in the school. Every day teachers have to provide them with access to “synchronous instruction” like livestreaming in-person instruction accessed by remote students. 40 Hours Of Classroom Time: Schools with a remote learning model must provide students with access to at least 40 hours of synchronous instruction over a 10-school day period (excluding pre-k and kindergarten).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.