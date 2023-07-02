Rounds Of Storms With Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Massachusetts; Updated July 4th Forecast

Scattered showers are moving across Massachusetts Sunday morning, July 2, with some scattered thunderstorms.

More storms are expected to develop in the afternoon across the area, the National Weather Service said.

Storms are less likely, but still possible, Sunday evening.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

The cloud cover will keep the high temperature generally in the mid-70s.

A new round of showers and storms is expected on Monday, July 3, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday, July 4 will be a mixed bag.

Independence Day will start off with patchy fog, followed by partly sunny skies at times, before another round of storms is possible, especially in the afternoon.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low-80s.

The mercury could be close to the 90-degree mark on both Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6 with mostly sunny skies both days.

