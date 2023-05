Ronald Wing of Marlborough was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon following the alleged incident in Southborough, police said.

Investigators said Wing pulled out a Sig Sauer .177 Air Pistol and pointed it at a man after they got into an argument on Route 9 around 8 p.m. The driver called Southborough police immediately, and officers tracked down Wing later, authorities said.

