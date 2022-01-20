State AG Announces Run For Governor

Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official is set to make a run at the state’s top office.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, age 50, announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 that she will be launching a campaign to run for the governor of Massachusetts, replacing outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We need a governor who sees everyone, who can bring people together, and who can harness our tremendous potential as a state,” Healey stated. "That’s the kind of campaign we're going to run, and it’s the kind of governor I will be."

The two-term AG, who was elected as the first openly gay Attorney General in the US in 2014, said that her campaign will focus on the economy, making childcare more affordable, and modernizing Massachusetts schools.

"Massachusetts is home to some of the best schools, hospitals, and innovative industries in the world—but too many families are being left behind,” Healey said. “I want to be a governor for the people. Together, we will tackle the cost of living and invest in job training, child care, and housing.”

Healey’s announcement comes after incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker opted against seeking a third term. She joins other Democrats in Harvard University professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who launched their campaigns months earlier.

“I’ve stood with you as the people’s lawyer, and now I’m running to be your governor to bring us together and come back stronger than ever,” Healey said in a video announcing her candidacy.

“I’ve spent my career standing up for the people of Massachusetts. Now I'm running for Governor to bring our communities together and build an economy that helps every family thrive.”

