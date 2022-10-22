Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 24-Year-Old Man From Boston Area Killed In Motorcycle Crash On I-93: Police
Police & Fire

Wrong-Way Driver From Douglas Killed In 2-Car Crash On Route 146: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

A wrong-way driver from central Massachusetts was killed in a two-car crash close to the Rhode Island border, authorities said.

The 42-year-old man from Douglas died in the crash that happened on Route 146 in Uxbridge around 10:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Initial investigation revealed the man was going the wrong way when he crashed his 2006 Chrysler 300 into a 2019 Mazda CX5 about a half mile from the Rhode Island border. 

He sustained serious injuries from the crash and later died at a local hospital, police said. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, police added. 

All lanes of Route 146 were closed until about 1 a.m. Saturday because of the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.