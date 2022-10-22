Wrong-Way Driver From Douglas Killed In 2-Car Crash On Route 146: Police

A wrong-way driver from central Massachusetts was killed in a two-car crash close to the Rhode Island border, authorities said.

The 42-year-old man from Douglas died in the crash that happened on Route 146 in Uxbridge around 10:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation revealed the man was going the wrong way when he crashed his 2006 Chrysler 300 into a 2019 Mazda CX5 about a half mile from the Rhode Island border.

He sustained serious injuries from the crash and later died at a local hospital, police said. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, police added.

All lanes of Route 146 were closed until about 1 a.m. Saturday because of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

