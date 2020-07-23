Worcester Teen Pleads Not Guilty To Double-Shooting on Main Street

An 18-year-old Worcester man is being charged with yesterday’s daytime double-shooting that rocked Main Street Worcester.

Bryan Beras, 18, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on Thursday, July 23 on:

two counts of assault and battery by gun,

assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm,

discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling,

two counts of armed assault to murder,

use of a firearm in a felony,

carrying a loaded firearm without a license,

possession of a firearm without an FID card,

and possession of ammunition with an FID card.

Beras has pleaded not guilty to the charges, MassLive reported. He is being held without bail until he is subject to a dangerousness hearing next week.

Beras is accused of shooting two men on Wednesday, July 22 at around 1:30 p.m., Worcester police said.

According to court records, video surveillance shows Beras being driven to the area where the shootings occurred, 709 Main St.

Beras allegedly then gets out of the car and confronts the two victims walking down the street. He shoots one of the victims at close range and both of the victims take off running, court documents said.

Beras allegedly chased the second victim and shot him as he ran.

Police found the 21-year-old man, who was shot while running, at the scene, police said. He had been shot in the hip. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the first person who was shot left the scene in a car.

Soon after, police were alerted to an 18-year-old man who was brought to Saint Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to court records.

He is in critical, but stable condition, MassLive reported.

