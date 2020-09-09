Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
Worcester Police Explain Harding Street Evacuation/Closure

Kristin Palpini
An apartment complex has been evacuated and Worcester Police said traffic on parts of Harding Street would be closed for the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

An apartment complex has been evacuated and Worcester Police said traffic on parts of Harding Street would be closed for the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, while an investigation takes place.

Worcester Police said they are assisting the Massachusetts State Police with a “warrant investigation,” police said this afternoon.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Worcester police said.

Traffic on Harding Street from Temple Street to Winter Street will be jammed for the rest of the afternoon.

Earlier this morning that a Harding Street apartment building had been evacuated, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

