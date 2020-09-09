Worcester Police Explain Harding Street Evacuation/Closure

An apartment complex has been evacuated and Worcester Police said traffic on parts of Harding Street would be closed for the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, while an investigation takes place.

Worcester Police said they are assisting the Massachusetts State Police with a “warrant investigation,” police said this afternoon.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Worcester police said.

Traffic on Harding Street from Temple Street to Winter Street will be jammed for the rest of the afternoon.

Earlier this morning that a Harding Street apartment building had been evacuated, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

