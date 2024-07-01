Clinton Man Busted With Kidnapping Teen From North Carolina: Police

Michael Oliver, of Clinton, was arrested on Saturday, June 29, and charged with trafficking of a child victim, abduction of a child, and soliciting a child with an electronic device, the Norwood (NC) police department said.

Oliver is believed to have been in contact with the 16-year-old for a year before the abduction, reports from North Carolina said.

Clinton and the girl were found in Berlin. Norwood Police Chief James Wilson thanked officers for their help.

We are thankful for the assistance of the Berlin Massachusetts Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Abduction Unit, and Stanly County Communications. Because of dedication and hard work by these agencies involved, we were able to safely locate our missing juvenile. We would also like to thank community members who called with valuable information. A very happy ending to a dangerous situation.

Oliver was being held on a $100,000 bail, and he faces more charges in North Carolina, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.