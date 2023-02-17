Teens Run After Sparking Fire Playing With Fireworks In Sturbridge: Police

Police in Sturbridge are asking for the public's help to find a trio of kids who sparked a fire while playing with fireworks this week and then ran away.

Multiple people called 911 on Thursday, Dec. 16, when they saw the three kids — all seemed to be 12 or 13 years old — playing with fireworks along New Boston Road. The explosive ignited a grass fire before they jumped on their bikes to make their escape, police said.

One of the teens was described as a male wearing a maroon sweatshirt with a pink/orange bookbag.

Police are asking for information to help them track down the kids so they can speak to them to "educate these youth on the dangers that their actions have caused," Sturbridge police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who knows these kids is asked to call officer Nicole Patterson at 508-347-2525 ext. 361 and reference report #23-65-OF.

