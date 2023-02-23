Tanker Truck Crash Spills Hazardous Materials In Westborough

A tanker truck rolled over Thursday morning, Feb. 23, in Westborough, trapping the driver inside and spilling hazardous materials on the road.

The crash happened at 50 Eli Whitney Street just after 11 a.m. Paramedics evaluated the driver, who declined to go to the hospital for minor injuries, Westborough firefighters said.

Officials didn't say what spilled from the trucks — only classifying it as hazardous — but firefighters said drivers should avoid the area as they have closed the road while it is cleaned up.

