Suspected Drug-Dealer On Wheels Arrested

Police busted an alleged crack-dealer on wheels in Worcester.

Kayla Obando, 28, of Worcester was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 15, on the charges of distribution of a Class B substance (crack), and operating a motor vehicle after suspension of a license, police said.

After receiving a tip that a woman was selling drugs out of her vehicle, police were observing the area of Belmont and Edward streets. Officers allegedly observed Obando drive onto Belmont Street, pick up another female, take a short drive around the area, and return the passenger to about the same spot on the street, police said.

Suspecting they had witnessed a drug deal, police stopped the woman who had gotten out of Obando’s vehicle. Police allegedly found the woman had crack in her possession.

Officers then stopped Obando in her vehicle and placed her under arrest, police said.

