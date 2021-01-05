Small Town's Crack Down On New Year's Drunk Driving Leads To 3 Arrests

Police in a small Central Massachusetts town cracked down on drunk or drugged driving on New Year’s making 3 OUI arrests between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

In a town of 11,000 people, Dudley Police responded to three reports of “erratic operation” on New Year’s Eve/Day.

The first was on Dec. 31, at around 11 a.m., police went to Oxford Avenue where they saw a vehicle allegedly driving on the wrong side of Chase Avenue, police said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and then arrested the driver Kerri Larson, 47, of Webster, on the charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, police said.

The next incident happened on Jan. 1 at around 2 a.m. when police conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation, police said.

Soon after the driver, Paul Monfreda, 35, of Dudley, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and following too closely.

The last OUI arrest was on Jan. 1 around 4 a.m. Police stopped a motor vehicle being driven by Joshua Bullard, 31, of Charlton, after noticing suspicious driving. During the investigation, police allegedly found multiple open containers of alcohol, marijuana, a substance suspected to be cocaine, materials believed to be associated with drug dealing, and $2,146 in cash, police said.

Bullard was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, open container of alcohol, drug possession Class B, and drug possession with intent to distribute Class D, police said.

All three people were released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Dudley District Court, police said.

