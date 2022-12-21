Rollover Crash Involving Tractor-Trailers Sends Shrewsbury Driver To Hospital

One person was hospitalized after their car collided with several tractor-trailers and rolled over off a major route in Central Massachusetts this week, authorities said.

Shrewsbury Police and Fire along with Worcester EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash near Flynn's Truck Stop off Route 20 in Shrewsbury around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Shrewsbury Police told Daily Voice.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2016 Toyota RAV4 that appeared to have rolled over and two tractor-trailers with heavy damage to their front ends.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to UMass Hospital with serious injuries, police said. One truck driver was taken to UMass with lower back pain while the other was left uninjured, according to police.

Initial investigation determined the Toyota was pulling onto Route 20 when it collided with one trailer heading east. The impact shifted the trailer into the west lane where it smashed into another trailer heading the opposite way, police said.

This ultimately caused the Toyota to rollover into a nearby parking lot. Despite original reports that the driver was thrown from their vehicle, Shrewsbury Police said that was not the case.

The incident shut down Route 20 for about four hours while crews cleaned up large amounts of fuel and oil, police said. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and so far no charges or citations have been issued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.