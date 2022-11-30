Police Seeking ATM-Targeting Vandals Who Hit Southborough Cumberland Farms

Local authorities are looking for two suspects who broke into a Cumberland Farms in Central Massachusetts and tampered with an ATM.

Police responded to a reported break-in at the Cumberland Farms in Southborough, located at 365 Turnpike Road, around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Southborough Police said on Facebook.

Surveillance footage showed two masked suspects breaking into the front of the store with a crowbar around 2:42 a.m., police said.

The duo then tried breaking the ATM but were unsuccessful, according to police. They left the store shortly after.

Police are now asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Neivert at 508-485-2121 or at sneivert@southboroughma.com

